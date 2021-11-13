Mariner LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,161,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Summit Insights began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.90.

Shares of NOW opened at $691.40 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $659.91 and its 200-day moving average is $582.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a PE ratio of 465.24, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total transaction of $417,357.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,728.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,116 shares of company stock worth $16,758,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

