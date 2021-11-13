Mariner LLC Sells 976 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

