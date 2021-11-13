Mariner LLC Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 118,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,502,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

NASDAQ Z opened at $63.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.13. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.13 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.51 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,999 shares of company stock worth $5,933,114 in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

