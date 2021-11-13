Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – SVB Leerink upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.23. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

