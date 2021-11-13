Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. Marqeta updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $24.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Get Marqeta alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MQ shares. Truist began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marqeta stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,017,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,703,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Marqeta as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.