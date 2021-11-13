Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

NASDAQ MBII traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.87. 245,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,042. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marrone Bio Innovations has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MBII. Roth Capital began coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Aegis lowered their price target on Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.71.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,208,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBII. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 391.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 209,117 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 305.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 85,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,280.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 274,100 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

