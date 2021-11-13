Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 1,072,806 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072,806 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $18,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE opened at $12.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.00 and a beta of 3.02.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0282 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

CVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.