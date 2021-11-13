Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 98,399 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 109.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.10% of DTE Energy worth $24,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE opened at $111.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.12. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

