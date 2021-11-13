Marshall Wace LLP Buys 430,987 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 1,448.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,987 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.47% of Urban Outfitters worth $18,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 631.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 571,551 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after acquiring an additional 396,575 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,112,000 after acquiring an additional 329,993 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 637.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,273 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 272,494 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on URBN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.62. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.