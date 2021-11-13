Marshall Wace LLP Has $20.22 Million Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,865 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $20,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Qorvo by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,688,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Qorvo by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,996,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after buying an additional 666,505 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Qorvo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,142,000 after buying an additional 212,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Qorvo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,169,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.61.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $160.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.99. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.80 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.