Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 445,222 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 258.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,222 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.75% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $21,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 92.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 44,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,243,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 345.5% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 97,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 75,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,211,000.

EWG opened at $34.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

