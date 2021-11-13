Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $25.08 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 177.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,151 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.05% of Roper Technologies worth $25,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,535,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,228,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,895,000 after acquiring an additional 228,541 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $487.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $470.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

