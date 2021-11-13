Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 141,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,293,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 30.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $184.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.86. The company has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.50 and a twelve month high of $186.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.12.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

