Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 2,203 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $29,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,576 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

NYSE MAXR opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $58.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.40.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAXR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.