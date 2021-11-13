Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 126,318 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 126,318 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Garmin worth $23,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Garmin by 34.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $143.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.21 and its 200 day moving average is $153.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $112.82 and a 52-week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

