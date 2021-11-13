Marshall Wace North America L.P. Trims Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 53.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,911 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $25,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $264.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.40. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of -307.74 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

