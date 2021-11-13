Masari Price Hits $0.0459 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Masari coin can now be purchased for about $0.0459 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a market cap of $735,784.81 and approximately $1,706.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,595.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,666.45 or 0.07224150 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.31 or 0.00401437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $667.56 or 0.01033456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00086717 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.87 or 0.00413149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.71 or 0.00270470 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.88 or 0.00247514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004760 BTC.

About Masari

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

