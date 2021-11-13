Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 72,454 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,454 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,838,227,000 after buying an additional 4,633,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after buying an additional 4,669,566 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,527,000 after buying an additional 2,343,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $610,970,000 after buying an additional 210,526 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.59.

GE stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.99. General Electric has a 52 week low of $70.80 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

