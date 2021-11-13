Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $2.38 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,386 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Micron Technology by 124,270.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 144,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 144,154 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,327,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,817,000 after buying an additional 180,821 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.8% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,920,000 after buying an additional 483,620 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 66.7% in the second quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,318 shares of company stock worth $1,895,698 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $77.30 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average of $76.33. The stock has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.