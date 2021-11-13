Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 5,040 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 12.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 71.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 30,376 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 46.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $154.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.40. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.27 and a 52 week high of $181.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

