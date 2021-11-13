MAX Exchange Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $43,675.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $939,092.33 and $43,675.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,601.22 or 1.01681287 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00050644 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.89 or 0.00343933 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.41 or 0.00526080 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.45 or 0.00174302 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011741 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008964 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001435 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001188 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.