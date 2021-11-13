Maxim Group Cuts Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Price Target to $6.00

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NUWE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuwellis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Nuwellis in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NUWE stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.75. Nuwellis has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 219.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuwellis during the third quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuwellis during the second quarter worth approximately $943,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nuwellis during the second quarter worth approximately $730,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nuwellis by 223.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 122,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Nuwellis during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

