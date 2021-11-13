Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.590-$0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.83 billion-$28.83 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY remained flat at $$4.57 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 226,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,077. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MZDAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Mazda Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

