McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Lessened by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.0% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in McKesson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCK opened at $224.83 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $168.88 and a one year high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,703,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,450 shares of company stock valued at $13,983,640. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

