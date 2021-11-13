Mdex 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $41.35 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. Mdex has a market capitalization of $702.52 million and approximately $41.35 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mdex has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001438 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00073119 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00074254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00097701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,617.90 or 0.07174539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,434.79 or 1.00108274 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 758,942,941 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

