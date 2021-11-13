mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Trading Down 8.5%

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF)’s share price traded down 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.85 and last traded at C$5.90. 165,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 72,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on mdf commerce from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, mdf commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.63.

The stock has a market cap of C$164.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.92.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that mdf commerce inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About mdf commerce (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

