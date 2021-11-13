Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th.

Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 89.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115,386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Medical Properties Trust worth $90,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

