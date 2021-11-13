MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 325.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%.

MeiraGTx stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.57. 261,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,372. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. MeiraGTx has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.24 million, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $520,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,300 shares of company stock valued at $762,291. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MeiraGTx stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

