MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 325.94%.

NASDAQ MGTX traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $19.57. 261,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,372. The company has a market capitalization of $867.24 million, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46. MeiraGTx has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $26,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $520,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,300 shares of company stock valued at $762,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MeiraGTx stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

