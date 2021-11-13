Membrana (MBN) 1-Day Volume Hits $31,336.00

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, Membrana has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. Membrana has a total market capitalization of $196,388.34 and approximately $31,336.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Membrana coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00052900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.63 or 0.00225904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Membrana Profile

Membrana is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 377,739,561 coins. Membrana’s official message board is medium.com/@membrana . Membrana’s official website is membrana.io . Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io

Membrana Coin Trading

