Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck KGaA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Merck KGaA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Shares of MKGAY stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $42.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.