Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.38) Per Share

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Mersana Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.38) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.30). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRSN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

