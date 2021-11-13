Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives $9.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MESO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 12.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 43,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mesoblast by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Mesoblast by 66.5% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Mesoblast by 38.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MESO opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $813.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 3.26.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,325.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.