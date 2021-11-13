MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.97%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.