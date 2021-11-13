MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after buying an additional 119,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,249,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 24.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,228,000 after buying an additional 293,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nevro by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,641,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 15.1% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 594,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,601,000 after buying an additional 77,937 shares during the period.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.38.

NYSE NVRO opened at $97.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.22. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

