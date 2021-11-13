MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,002 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Werner Enterprises worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WERN. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $47.05 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.90.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.