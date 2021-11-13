MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,298 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCN opened at $146.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.80. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $149.86.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

