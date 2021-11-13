MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,398 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,127 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in South State in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of South State by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of South State by 11.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $83.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average is $78.21.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens downgraded South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist decreased their price objective on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South State presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.87.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

