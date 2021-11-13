Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 119,077.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in News were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of News by 6.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,599,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,225,000 after buying an additional 96,084 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in News by 140.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 365,320 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in News by 103.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 155,241 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in News by 13.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in News by 303.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NWSA. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.37.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

