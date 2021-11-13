Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 14,404 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 102,885.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,374,000 after acquiring an additional 52,180 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 11.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,916,000 after purchasing an additional 238,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exponent by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,611,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 54,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,254,000 after purchasing an additional 36,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Exponent by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,441,000 after purchasing an additional 106,403 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $804,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,196.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,208 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,165. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPO. Truist increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $124.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.96. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $78.24 and a one year high of $125.50.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

