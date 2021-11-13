Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 8,338 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 104,225.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $54,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director James M. Ringler sold 1,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $284,547.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,069 shares of company stock valued at $960,879. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

JBT opened at $165.04 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $97.34 and a 1-year high of $172.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.49.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.