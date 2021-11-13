Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 245,744.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,117 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.20. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

