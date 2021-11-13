Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 105,969.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 62,172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,526 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,982,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 996.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 494,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 263.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after buying an additional 362,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 43.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,719,000 after buying an additional 356,855 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $494,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,160 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -136.23 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.75.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

