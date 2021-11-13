MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,511,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,172 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of MFA Financial worth $11,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MFA Financial by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MFA Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 195,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 1,603.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 689,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 648,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.66. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

