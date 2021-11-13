MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg Sells 4,000 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $273,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $206,640.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Karen Seaberg sold 4,020 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $254,265.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $195,690.00.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $73.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.33.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 134,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 314,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

