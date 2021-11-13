Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, twenty-one have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.31.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.30. 26,530,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,793,856. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.33. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,698. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.