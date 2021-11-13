Millennium Management LLC Buys 499,202 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 4,314.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 510,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,202 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $14,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 88,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at about $6,268,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 23.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 7.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 86.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 634,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after acquiring an additional 293,495 shares in the last quarter.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

LESL opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.14.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.