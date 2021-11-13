Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,781,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994,834 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $14,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 40.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WPRT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

