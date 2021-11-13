Millennium Management LLC Has $14.34 Million Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,285,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 476,684 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Extreme Networks worth $14,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Extreme Networks by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 236,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 52,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Extreme Networks by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,181 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 255,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 41,514 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 167,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.94.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

