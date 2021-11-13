Millennium Management LLC Invests $15.80 Million in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 209,206 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,795,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.01 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INDB. Piper Sandler cut shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.